Grammy nominee DJ Khaled putting stays in his sneaker closet on Airbnb

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Grammy nominee DJ Khaled has teamed up with Airbnb and is inviting "sneakerheads" to have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity with an overnight stay in his massive sneaker closet in Miami.

Guests will get exclusive access to the music icon's sneaker paradise and sleep among some of the most prized kicks from his collection of over 10,000 pairs of sneakers.

"Sneakers are an essential part of hip hop culture and collecting them is an art - just like creating music," said DJ Khaled in a statement. "We bring the same passion and energy to the shoe game as we do the studio. That's why we're excited to share our sneaker kingdom with fans and give them a chance to walk in our shoes, literally."

Guests will also have access to his outdoor lounge so they can kick back after a dip in the pool. They will also get the chance to enjoy some of DJ Khaled's favorite spots in Miami, like a catered dinner from his restaurant The Licking - Miami Gardens.

Khaled is only offering two one-night stays, occurring on December 5th and 6th for two guests each at only $11 a night - a nod to his shoe size.

Fans can request to book these stays beginning Tuesday, November 29th at 1 p.m. at airbnb.com/wethebest.

First published on November 22, 2022 / 7:00 AM

