Gov. DeSantis signs landlord-tenant bill

MIAMI - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed a bill that will lead to state law overriding local regulations involving landlords and tenants.

The bill (HB 1417) was one of six measures that DeSantis signed Thursday from the 2023 legislative session, which ended May 5.

In recent years, cities and counties, including in heavily populated areas such as Miami-Dade, Broward, Orange, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties, have passed ordinances - frequently described as a tenant "bill of rights" - that go beyond a state law known as the Florida Residential Landlord and Tenant Act.

The ordinances deal with a variety of issues, such as notices about rent increases, notices about fees and notices about changes of ownership. But the bill will lead to the state law trumping - or "preempting" - the local ordinances. It was approved by the House in an 81-33 vote and by the Senate in a 29-8 vote.