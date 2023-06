Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed a bill that will lead to state law overriding local regulations involving landlords and tenants.

Gov. DeSantis signs landlord-tenant bill Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed a bill that will lead to state law overriding local regulations involving landlords and tenants.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On