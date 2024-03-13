More US Marines deployed to help secure US Embassy in Haiti

Additional US Marines have been deployed to help secure embassy in Haiti

MIAMI - Another team of US Marines has been deployed to Haiti to provide additional security at the US embassy in Port-au-Prince.

"At the request of the Department of State, the U.S. Southern Command deployed a U.S. Marine Fleet-Anti-terrorism Security Team (FAST) to maintain strong security capabilities at the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince, Haiti and conduct relief in place for our current Marines, a common and routine practice worldwide. The U.S. Embassy remains open, and limited operations continue, focused on assistance to US citizens and supporting Haitian led efforts to secure a peaceful transition of power," US Southern Command said in a statement.

This development comes as regional leaders are working to help Haiti install a transitional council following the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry. The council would appoint an interim leader who would help steer the country toward fresh presidential elections.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Caribbean leaders in an emergency meeting on Monday. They announced they would help form a special council to pick an interim leader. The goal is to stabilize the country long enough to hold presidential elections, something that hasn't happened since 2016.

However, violent gangs that largely control the capital say they want a seat at the table and they won't recognize the new government.

Gang leader Jimmy "Barbecue" Cherizier said the country will remain in chaos if the people are left out of the process.

"We Haitians have to decide who is going to lead the country and what model of government we want," he said.

The turmoil has left nearly 1,200 people dead and more than 700 injured.

Over the last two weeks, attacks at prisons, police stations, and the airport have led the US to evacuate non-essential personnel. But for some Americans, there is no way out.

"We've contacted agencies to extract us out, they have just said it's way too dangerous where you are, you have to stay put," said Jill Dolan.

Back here at home, families are worried about their loved ones stuck on the island or not wanting to leave their homes.