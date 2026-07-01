Gov. DeSantis reports a slight change in his net worth as he enters his final year as Florida governor

Gov. Ron DeSantis posted a slight change in his net worth as he entered his final year as Florida's top executive.

DeSantis on Tuesday filed an annual financial disclosure report putting his net worth at $2,073,549 as of Dec. 31, down from $2,087,550 at the end of 2024.

The report filed with the state Commission on Ethics is the first since 2022 in which his net worth isn't bolstered by payments from HarperCollins Publishers LLC for his book, "The Courage to Be Free: Florida's Blueprint for America's Revival."

It also comes as he and First Lady Casey DeSantis are reported to be seeking to buy a six-bedroom, six-bathroom home in the exclusive private community of Mountain Lake by Lake Wales in Polk County.

DeSantis is term-limited from running for reelection this year.

Asked about the house hunting during the budget signing event Monday in Tampa, DeSantis declined to confirm the media reports.

"People put out stuff, and that's fine," DeSantis replied. "But you know, I'm certainly not going to be commenting with you guys on that."

State elected officials are required to file financial disclosure forms by July 1 each year that list income, assets and liabilities. Generally, the forms show financial information from the end of the previous year. Officials are not required to report the net worth or income of spouses.

As with most of his annual financial reports, DeSantis listed no real estate holdings among his assets. The governor, First Lady and their three children live at the Governor's mansion.

At the end of 2025, DeSantis had $483,022 in USAA checking and savings accounts; $1.34 million in a savings account with Interactive Brokers; $104,239 in a thrift savings plan, a type of retirement savings and investment plan; and $161,775 in the Florida Retirement System.

His participation in the state retirement system grew from $116,859 a year earlier.

DeSantis' only reported liability was $12,807 in student-loan debt, down from $15,095 a year earlier.

For income, DeSantis reported his state salary at $141,400 and $27,286 through Bastrop, Texas-based X Corp., the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

DeSantis received $625,500 in 2024 from HarperCollins Publishers LLC, the same amount as in 2023. The publishing company also paid $1.25 million to DeSantis in 2022.

Before the book deal, DeSantis posted a net worth of $318,986 in 2021. His net worth jumped to $1,174,331 in 2022, then $1,773,157 at the end of 2023.

He entered the statewide office in 2019 with a net worth of $283,605. His initial reports included a Ponte Vedra Beach home that was sold in 2019 for $460,000, according to St. Johns County property records.