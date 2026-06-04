Google wants to release millions of "non-biting" mosquitoes in Florida, California. Here's why.

Google is asking for federal approval to release up to 32 million "good" mosquitoes in Florida and California as part of an effort to reduce populations of disease-carrying insects.

The proposal comes from Google's life sciences company, Verily, through its Debug mosquito-control program press release.

The plan would release "non-biting" male mosquitoes that carry a naturally occurring bacterium called Wolbachia, according to CBS News partners WPEC.

When the males mate with wild female mosquitoes, the resulting eggs do not hatch, reducing mosquito populations over time.

Since only male mosquitoes would be released, officials say the insects would not bite people or spread disease.

Those who support the program say the strategy could help reduce the number of mosquitoes that transmit illnesses such as West Nile virus. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is reviewing the permit request, WPEC reports.

The proposal comes as California health officials recently reported a mosquito sample that tested positive for West Nile virus.

Officials say there have been no reported human cases linked to that sample but are encouraging residents to take precautions against mosquito bites.

Health officials recommend using insect repellent, wearing long sleeves and pants when possible, and eliminating standing water around homes where mosquitoes can breed.