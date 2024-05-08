Gloria Estefan sponsors ship USS Miami during Fleet Week

MIAMI — U.S. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro announced the navy's next nuclear powered submarine will be named the U.S.S. Miami and is sponsored by Gloria Estefan.

The announcement was made during the official kickoff concert of the inaugural Fleet Week Miami.

South Florida icons Emilio and Gloria Estefan were part of the special event.

Headline performers included legendary reggae group "The Wailers."

Thousands of sailors, marines, and members of the Coast Guard will spend the week in Miami, meeting with the public, soaking up the sun, and of course, doing a little bit of showing off.

After docking a little further up the coastline in Fort Lauderdale for over three decades, South Florida's Fleet Week is in for Miami this year.

Last July, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, alongside U.S. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, and other officials announced at PortMiami that the maritime event will take place from May 7 to May 13.

"A week of showing the capabilities of the maritime forces," says Lance Corporal Alexander Peterson.

The inaugural Fleet Week Miami brings five ships to South Florida: The USS Bataan, USS Leyte Gulf, USS Normandy, Coast Guard cutter Seneca, and the USS Harry S. Truman, a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, anchored offshore.

"I think it's lots of fun you know I think it's really going to be a really cool experience," says Peterson.

A fun week but also a meaningful one for these sailors.

There are tours all week long. You can sign up for one here.