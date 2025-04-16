Man convicted in 1995 Tampa hotel room robbery, murder to be executed May 15

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday signed a death warrant for Glen Rogers, who was convicted in the 1995 robbery and murder of a woman in a Tampa motel room.

Rogers is scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection on May 15 and would be the fifth inmate executed this year.

Rogers, now 62, was convicted of killing Tina Marie Cribbs and stealing her car, according to court documents. He was sentenced to death in 1997.

Glen Rogers, from Hamilton, Ohio, stands motionless Friday, July 11, 1997, as Hillsborough County Circuit Judge Diane Allen sentences him to death in Florida's electric chair for the murder of Tampa resident Tina Marie Cribbs. Associated Press

A letter Tuesday from Attorney General James Uthmeier to DeSantis outlined a series of appeals that were rejected by courts over more than two decades. A 2021 Florida Supreme Court opinion, for example, rejected an appeal in which Rogers asserted "newly discovered evidence" related to sexual abuse he said he suffered as a child, including at the Training Institute of Central Ohio, a juvenile-detention facility.

Rogers contended that his memories of the abuse had been repressed until 2019. The death warrant likely will touch off a new round of litigation about whether the execution should proceed.

The state is also slated to execute Jeffrey Hutchinson on May 1 in the 1998 murders of a woman and her three children in Okaloosa County.