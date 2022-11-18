Watch CBS News
Give Miami Day raises $32 million for Greater Miami nonprofits

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - The organizers of this year's Give Miami Day are thanking South Florida for its overwhelming support.

The Miami Foundation is the organization behind the event that raises funds for Greater Miami nonprofits.

This year their fundraising campaign beat the $25 million goal set in place, raising $32 million.

More than 41,000 donors, compared with 38,000 last year, made 82,640 total donations.

The nonprofits that received the most total donations were Achieve Miami, Venture Scholarship Fund, and the Greater Miami Jewish Federation.

This was the first year more than 1,000 nonprofits participated in Give Miami Day.

2022 is the 11th straight Give Miami Day where general giving surpassed the previous year.

Since 2012, Give Miami Day has raised more than $100 million for community nonprofits.

CBS Miami Team
The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

November 18, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

