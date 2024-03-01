Girl, 7, who died in sand hole collapse at Lauderdale-By-The-Sea laid to rest in Indiana

Girl who died in sand hole collapse at Lauderdale-By-The-Sea laid to rest in her hometown In Indiana

FORT WAYNE, INDIANA -- A funeral for 7-year-old Sloan Mattingly is being held Friday.

She's the little girl who died last week when in a sand collapse in Lauderdale-By-The Sea.

Mattingly's memorial will be held in her hometown of Fort Wayne, Indiana in a church at 11 a.m.

Authorities said it happened shortly after 3 p.m. They received a call saying that a boy and a girl approximately 9 and 7 years old were digging a hole on the beach with some adults and that a sand hole was about five to six feet deep when it collapsed.

The boy remains at Broward General where he's in stable condition, Sloan tragically was pronounced dead on arrival.

Earlier this week, the Lauderdale-By-The-Sea Commission decided to hold off on a decision to hire lifeguards until new commissioners are elected.