2 children hospitalized after reportedly falling into beach sand hole in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea

MIAMI - Two children were hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after reports of the minors falling into a sand hole in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.

It happened in the area of 4424 El Mar Drive.

Images from Chopper 4 showed the sand hole surrounded by cones on the beach and police yellow tape.

One child was transported to Holy Cross Hospital and the other to Broward Health Medical Center for treatment.

No word on their condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as we get more information.

CBS News Miami reporter Anna McAllister is headed to the scene.