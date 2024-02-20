Watch CBS News
Local News

2 children hospitalized after reportedly falling into beach sand hole in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

2 children hospitalized after reportedly falling into beach sand hole in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
2 children hospitalized after reportedly falling into beach sand hole in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea 01:01

MIAMI - Two children were hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after reports of the minors falling into a sand hole in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea. 

It happened in the area of 4424 El Mar Drive.

Images from Chopper 4 showed the sand hole surrounded by cones on the beach and police yellow tape.

One child was transported to Holy Cross Hospital and the other to Broward Health Medical Center for treatment. 

No word on their condition.   

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as we get more information.

CBS News Miami reporter Anna McAllister is headed to the scene.  

First published on February 20, 2024 / 4:45 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.