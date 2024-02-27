Watch CBS News
CBS News Miami

Lauderdale-By-The-Sea officials discuss beach safety after death of girl in sand

By Joan Murray

/ CBS Miami

Lauderdale-By-The-Sea officials discuss beach safety after death of girl in sand
Lauderdale-By-The-Sea officials discuss beach safety after death of girl in sand 01:47

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA — Broward officials are discussing safety at the beach after a young girl was suffocated by sand. 

Local officials are looking for ways to make sure something like that never happens again.

She has been leaving flowers for 7-year-old Sloan Maddingly, the little girl who died a week ago. 

"My son plays with the kids every day and could've been in the same circumstances," said a beachgoer.

That day, a week ago, she ran to help dig out two children buried alive under a mound of sand.

"I admittedly started helping to dig as soon as I heard that there was a child. It was extremely emotional for me," she said. "I really wanted to be able to help the situation out."

Lauderdale-By-The-Sea does not have any lifeguards. 

"We recognize the potential threat of something like that happening again," said a local lawmaker.

The town tonight is taking up this issue of getting lifeguards again Tuesday night.  

Related Articles: 

Joan Murray
joan-murray.jpg

Joan Murray is an award-winning reporter who joined CBS Miami in August 2001, shortly before the 9/11 terror attacks. She was among the first to report the South Florida connection to the terrorists.

First published on February 27, 2024 / 6:02 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.