Lauderdale-By-The-Sea officials discuss beach safety after death of girl in sand
LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA — Broward officials are discussing safety at the beach after a young girl was suffocated by sand.
Local officials are looking for ways to make sure something like that never happens again.
She has been leaving flowers for 7-year-old Sloan Maddingly, the little girl who died a week ago.
"My son plays with the kids every day and could've been in the same circumstances," said a beachgoer.
That day, a week ago, she ran to help dig out two children buried alive under a mound of sand.
"I admittedly started helping to dig as soon as I heard that there was a child. It was extremely emotional for me," she said. "I really wanted to be able to help the situation out."
Lauderdale-By-The-Sea does not have any lifeguards.
"We recognize the potential threat of something like that happening again," said a local lawmaker.
The town tonight is taking up this issue of getting lifeguards again Tuesday night.
