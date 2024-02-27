Lauderdale-By-The-Sea officials discuss beach safety after death of girl in sand

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA — Broward officials are discussing safety at the beach after a young girl was suffocated by sand.

Local officials are looking for ways to make sure something like that never happens again.

She has been leaving flowers for 7-year-old Sloan Maddingly, the little girl who died a week ago.

"My son plays with the kids every day and could've been in the same circumstances," said a beachgoer.

That day, a week ago, she ran to help dig out two children buried alive under a mound of sand.

"I admittedly started helping to dig as soon as I heard that there was a child. It was extremely emotional for me," she said. "I really wanted to be able to help the situation out."

Lauderdale-By-The-Sea does not have any lifeguards.

"We recognize the potential threat of something like that happening again," said a local lawmaker.

The town tonight is taking up this issue of getting lifeguards again Tuesday night.

