Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyer says DOJ asked her about roughly "100 different people" on 2nd day of interview

Washington — Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyer said the former partner of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein answered "every single question" during the two days she met with Todd Blanche, a top Justice Department official.

"She was asked maybe about 100 different people. She answered questions about everybody, and she didn't hold anything back," Maxwell's attorney David Oscar Markus said Friday.

"They asked about every single, every possible thing you could imagine — everything," he said.

Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence for her role in helping Epstein recruit, groom and abuse underage girls, met Thursday and Friday with Blanche, the deputy attorney general, at the U.S. attorney's office in Tallahassee.

Blanche said Thursday the Justice Department would share more about what the government learned in those meetings "at the appropriate time."

The Trump administration has struggled to deal with the backlash over its handling of Epstein's case after several officials, including President Trump, spent years pressing for the release of more details. But a recent Justice Department review concluded Epstein did not have a "client list" and confirmed he died by suicide in 2019 in jail, shortly after he was indicted on federal sex trafficking charges.

The conclusions have angered those who have pushed claims that the files have been concealed to protect Epstein's alleged list of prominent clients.

Mr. Trump has tried to distance himself from Epstein, who was once a friend, and has called the controversy a "hoax."

On Friday, Mr. Trump said he had not considered a pardon for Maxwell.

"It's something I haven't thought about," he told reporters before leaving for Scotland. "I'm allowed to do it, but it's something I have not thought about."

Maxwell's lawyer said they haven't asked for anything from the administration in return for her testimony, but they would welcome "any relief."

"We haven't spoken to the president or anybody about a pardon just yet," he said. "The president this morning said he had the power to do so. We hope he exercises that power in the right and just way."

Maxwell was subpoenaed this week by the House Oversight Committee, which wants her to testify next month. Markus said they hadn't made a decision about whether to agree to questioning.

Ashley Dickey contributed reporting.