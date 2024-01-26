Get ready for a 30-degree drop Sunday night into Monday morning

MIAMI - A cold front is set to drop our South Florida temperatures by 30 degrees between Sunday night and Monday morning.

As 24-hour temperature drops go, that's about as high as we can get here at the southern tip of Florida surrounded by water on 3 sides. The wind has to line up just right to keep that cold air over land where it can't be warmed by the warmer water that sits just off our coast.

Temps will drop by 30 degrees on Sunday night. CBS News Miami

The front will still be to our north Sunday morning keeping temperatures warm for the Miami Marathon. By the afternoon we will be touching 85 degrees, 2 degrees shy of our record high of 87 set in 1991.

A few showers will move through the area Sunday afternoon signaling the arrival of the cold front. Once the showers move out the colder air moves in with a strong northwest breeze. Monday morning will see temperatures in the middle 50s.

Thirty degrees in less than 24 hours is about as extreme as we can get here in South Florida.

In November 1911, a cold front dropped the temperature 30 degrees in just 20 minutes in Missouri. Many cities in the Midwest set their record highs in the morning before setting record lows that night.

In January of 1972, the temperature rose 103 degrees from -54 to 49 degrees in 24 hours in Loma, Montana. The winds descending along the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains warmed and led to this temperature record.