Georgia sheriff's deputy dies days after being shot while assisting the GBI execute a search warrant

A sheriff's deputy has died days after he was shot while serving a search warrant in west Georgia, authorities said.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office announced late Friday that Investigator Taylor Bristow died from his injuries from the shooting Tuesday. Bristow was shot and critically wounded while serving a Georgia Bureau of Investigation warrant in a neighborhood in Carrollton, which is about 50 miles southwest of Atlanta.

At 11 a.m. local time, a procession will escort Bristow's body from Grady Memorial Hospital to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's crime lab for an autopsy, according to ANF, a CBS affiliate in Atlanta.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office Investigator Taylor Bristow. Carroll County Sheriff's Office

"Tonight, we mourn the passing of Investigator Bristow, who has left this earth and gained his heavenly wings," the sheriff's office said in a statement posted on Facebook. "He served our community with unwavering passion and dedicated his life to protecting the citizens of Carroll County."

Bristow was assisting the GBI in executing a search warrant by its agents with the child exploitation and computer crimes unit. The GBI said the suspect, Christopher Bly, ran into the home before firing a handgun, striking himself and Bristow. Bly, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The GBI said during its search that agents located and seized multiple electronic devices that contained child sexual abuse materials.

"Our hearts are heavy this morning as we join the Bristow family, the Carroll Co. Sheriff's Office, and all Georgians in mourning the loss of Investigator Taylor Bristow," Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp posted on X. "May God give them strength and comfort during this painful time, and may He keep all our law enforcement safe."