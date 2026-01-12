3 inmates dead, 12 hurt after "major fights" at Georgia prison, authorities say

A disturbance at a prison in northern Georgia Sunday afternoon left three inmates dead and 12 more injured along with a guard, authorities say.

Davisboro, Georgia Police Chief Leondus Dixon told CBS News a fight broke out among inmates during visitation hours at Washington State Prison in Davisboro.

Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran said there were "several major fights," reports CBS Macon, Georgia affiliate WMAZ-TV.

The Georgia Department of Corrections said the facility was brought under control and all inmates were accounted for, according to WMAZ.

There was no word on what the inmates were fighting over or the conditions of the injured inmates.