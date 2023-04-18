Gas delivery delays have some drivers waiting in long lines

MIAMI - One of the lingering effects of last week's flooding, besides all the standing water in several Broward neighborhoods, is the long lines at some gas stations.

It all began when Port Everglades experienced flooding from the torrential rains on Wednesday and Thursday. The problem wasn't the supply of fuel rather the pumping stations which are owned by private companies were inundated with water.

As of Monday, seven terminals of the 12 had reopened. Normally, about 1,200 trucks get fuel at the port and then distribute it to area gas stations. Right now only about half of that is going out.

Fuel trucks lined up for hours to fill up. This caused a massive ripple effect, some gas stations couldn't get their fuel quickly and ran out. Others would get it but it would be gone in several hours after drivers desperate for gas lined up and packed their stations.

"I've been waiting for about 25 minutes," said one woman lined for gas in Doral on Tuesday morning. "I've been driving around Miami for two days now and I haven't found gas until this morning. I saw the truck (tanker) over there and just pulled in and I've been waiting ever since."

Max Alvarez, President of the Sunshine Gasoline Distributors, said drivers need to stop panic buying.

"People here because of their panic are really causing a problem," he said.

He's urging drivers that don't need gas not to fill up.

Experts are hoping things will go back to normal at some point next week.