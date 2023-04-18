Here's how to make the most out of the gas you have in the tank

"No need to rush to the pumps," Broward mayor on Port Everglades gas deliveries

MIAMI - Frustrated because you could not fuel up Monday? Have patience. The gas-supply situation in Miami-Dade and Broward is expected to get better soon.

The shortage of fuel across South Florida is due to last week's torrential rain and subsequent flooding that led to a temporary gas delivery delay.

On Sunday and Monday, South Floridians relied pretty much on word of mouth to find service stations that had gas through apps like NexDoor or Ring.

The mayor of Broward County asked for patience and believes Port Everglades fuel deliveries will return to normal soon.

Here is what you can do to make the most of the gas you already have in your tank:

1. Stay within the speed limit and avoid aggressive driving.

2. Leave for work or school earlier when there is less congestion.

3. Make sure the tire pressure is correct.

4. Ask a family member or friend if they can spare gas. You can always provide a gas can.

5. Get a ride with a friend or family member to wherever you need to go.

6. Use a ridesharing service.

We all need our vehicles, but if you can't find gas, you can always take public transportation.

Ask around at work or school to see if you can carpool with someone who has an electric vehicle.