Port Everglades flooding led to some gas stations running out of fuel

FORT LAUDERDALE - Last week's torrential rain and subsequent flooding led to a temporary gas shortage in Miami-Dade and Broward.

On Friday, Port Everglades said they have ample fuel supply but they were not operating at maximum capacity because some of the pumping equipment wasn't operational due to flooding and they are waiting for things to dry up. This caused a delay in distribution to gas stations.

"Petroleum tankers that transport diesel and gasoline are in position at the port to load and deliver to gas stations in the region. However, the public may experience some delivery delays, which is typical following natural disasters. While there are companies that are still recovering from the storm due to excessive rain and flooding, others are operational. Fuel deliveries are expected to increase over the coming days," according to a statement from Port Everglades.

They added that supplemental supplies were being brought in Tampa's Port Canaveral.

Over the weekend, drivers noticed that some gas stations were out of gas.

Broward County is asking for patience and they believe port operations and deliveries will return to normal some time this week.