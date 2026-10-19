"We've proven ourselves before:" Officials say South Florida is ready for G20 summit at Trump National Doral

Local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies are coordinating security plans ahead of the G20 Leaders' Summit, set for Dec. 14 and 15 at Trump National Doral.

The summit has been designated a National Special Security Event, placing the U.S. Secret Service in charge of coordinating security efforts.

At a media briefing Wednesday, officials outlined months of preparation involving the Secret Service, FBI, FEMA, Miami-Dade County, Broward County, Palm Beach County, the city of Doral, and regional transportation and airport authorities.

"The selection of this region to host a gathering of world leaders reflects South Florida's role as an international gateway," said Mike Townsend of the Secret Service's Miami field office. "It demonstrates its ability to support events of global significance."

Officials said South Florida's experience hosting major international events has helped prepare the region for the summit.

"We have done it. We've proven ourselves before," Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said. "We do this every day, and that's why we are always ready for these major events."

Still, law enforcement leaders emphasized that securing the G20 presents challenges beyond those of recent large-scale events such as the FIFA World Cup.

"Unlike major sporting events, the G20 represents unique security challenges involving some of the world's most highly protected leaders," Cordero-Stutz said.

Officials have not released a complete guest list for the summit. However, the event could draw leaders from countries involved in ongoing international conflicts. President Trump has extended an invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Residents and visitors can expect road closures, traffic detours, and restricted-access zones in and around Doral during the summit.

"We ask residents and visitors to remain patient, plan ahead, and follow the guidance issued by local public safety agencies," Townsend said.

Authorities said updates on traffic impacts and closures will be shared through the City of Doral and the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office as the summit approaches, though some security measures may be announced with little advance notice.

The G20 Leaders' Summit will take place Dec. 14 and 15 at Trump National Doral.