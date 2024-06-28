Fourth of July fireworks in South Florida! Here are some of the best spots to watch

MIAMI - The Fourth of July is a celebration of our nation's birthday. So, what better way to honor America than with woosh-bang-boom! Yes, fireworks, it's a holiday tradition.

Here is where you can enjoy the fireworks in Miami-Dade and Broward.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY

Coral Gables

The Biltmore Hotel: The free celebration features a special concert presentation and a spectacular fireworks show on the grounds at the Biltmore Hotel, 1200 Anastasia Ave. The event kicks off at 5 p.m. with a pre-show concert by Navy Band Southeast. A concert by the Greater Miami Symphonic Band Ft. Navy Band Southeast starts at 7 p.m. At 9 p.m. the famous fireworks show will light up the sky.



Doral

Independence Day Celebration: At Trump National Doral there will be a fireworks display at 9 p.m. This is a limited ticket event and it is sold out. No on-site tickets will be available. It will also stream on the City Of Doral Facebook and YouTube Live pages for those unable to attend in person.

There will be a separate 10-minute firework display near the Doral Glades Park area at 9:20 PM. If you live in this area, you're invited to watch this display from the comfort of your own home.

Hialeah

Milander Park: In the heart of Hialeah, the city will host their celebration at Milander Park from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. It features live music, food trucks, and a fireworks-laser show.

Homestead

July 4th Drive-In Celebration at Homestead-Miami Speedway: The City of Homestead proudly presents "Race to the 4th," an annual event filled with live music, entertainment, delicious food, thrilling rides for children, and a grand fireworks finale. This star-spangled celebration takes place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Homestead Miami Speedway, at 1 Ralph Sanchez Speedway Blvd.

Miami

Key Biscayne July 4th Parade: The Key Biscayne 4th of July Parade is set to take place at 11 am. The parade goes from Harbor Drive to West Enid Drive along Crandon Boulevard. There will also be a barbeque on the Village Green and fireworks off the Atlantic beach at sunset.

Bayfront Park: Bayfront Park's 4th of July Celebration returns this year with fun-for-all-ages entertainment. The festivities feature live music performances, a hot dog eating contest, and food vendors. A fireworks extravaganza lights up the sky at 9 p.m. Bayfront Park is at 301 Biscayne Blvd.

Fourth of July Celebration and Fireworks at Tropical Park: Bring family and friends for an afternoon and evening of Fourth of July festivities, culminating with fireworks.

Miami Beach

Fire on the Fourth celebration in North Beach: The annual Independence Day festival and fireworks will take place at Altos Del Mar Park (76th Street and Collins Avenue). The festivities kick off at 3 p.m. with family-friendly fun and games. Live music and food trucks take over at 5 p.m. The celebration will will culminate with a beachfront drone and fireworks display at 9 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their beach chairs, blankets, and picnics.

Miami Lakes

Miami Lakes Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration: The Town of Miami Lakes will host its Fourth of July event at Veterans Park (15151 NW 82nd Avenue). Admission & parking are free. This fun-filled event will feature live entertainment, food trucks, and a spectacular fireworks show at 9 p.m.

Miami Springs

July 4th Celebration: The day will include a parade, pool party, classic car show and a fireworks show. The fireworks show will be at dusk at the Miami Springs Golf and Country Club at 650 Curtiss Parkway.

BROWARD COUNTY

Coconut Creek

At the Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, festivities kick off at 7 p.m. and will culminate in a fireworks and drone show at 10 p.m. Guests of all ages are invited to attend.

Coral Springs

Mullins Park Fireworks: Residents are invited to celebrate Independence Day with a grand firework display set to start at 8:45 p.m. at Mullins Park. Admission and parking are free.

Davie

Town Of Davie July 4th Celebration: The celebration for Davie residents only will be held at Bamford Sports Complex. The gates will open at 5 p.m. There will be live music by the Shane Duncan Band along with rides, food trucks, and family activities. At 8:45 p.m., there will be a drone show followed by the fireworks display at 9 p.m. To register for the event, residents must call 954-327-3941 to receive a unique username and password.



Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale 4th of July Spectacular: Celebrate America's birthday at the City of Fort Lauderdale's free 4th of July Spectacular featuring headliner En Vogue. The patriotic extravaganza at Las Olas Oceanside Park and on Fort Lauderdale Beach features live bands, a kids zone, beach games, contests, family activities, and a dazzling fireworks display. The day of fun kicks off at noon and the fireworks dispaly is scheduled for 8:45 p.m.

Hollywood

Star Spangled Spectacular: The party begins on Hollywood Beach at 6 p.m. with the offshore fireworks going off at 9 p.m. Picnicking is permitted on the sandy beach in designated areas between Sherman and Custer streets as well as within Charnow Park at Garfield Street, Keating Park at Magnolia Terrace, and Harry Berry Park at Azalea Terrace. All dogs, unless a service animal, are prohibited on the Broadwalk. Dogs are welcome between the lifeguard stands at Pershing and Custer Street only.

Due to the anticipated heavy traffic, there will be no public shuttle service and access to the barrier island will be limited. The police will monitor parking and beach capacity. Once capacity is reached, drivers will be directed to seek an alternative.

Miramar

City Of Miramar 4th Of July Independence Day Concert & Fireworks Display: Enjoy music, food trucks, food and novelty vendors, and a kids zone while you await a spectacular fireworks show. The gates at Miramar Regional Park open at 4:30 p.m., the fireworks go off at 8:30 p.m. Parking is $10.

Plantation:

2023 Independance Celebration: Evening festivities kick off at 7 p.m. with a free concert on the north end of Central Park. Bring along a picnic dinner, lawn chairs, or blanket. Food will be available for purchase. Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Pembroke Pines

Independance Day Celebration: Pembroke Pines is celebrating July 4th with rides, live musical entertainment, food trucks, a pie eating contest, and a spectacular fireworks display at the Pines Recreation Center, at 7400 Pines Blvd. Gates open at 6:00 pm. Fireworks show at 9 p.m.

Pompano Beach

City Of Pompano Beach 4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza: The City of Pompano Beach's July 4th celebration takes place at the Fisher Family Pier (222 N Pompano Beach Boulevard). DJ Mike Cooley will will kick off the event at 5 p.m. followed by live music from Pan Paradise at 5:30 p.m. and then FM Band Miami at 7:00 p.m. The night will end with fireworks at approximately 9:00 p.m. Parking at the pier garage will be $20, cash only.

Sunrise

Sunrise July 4th: Evening activities to be held at Amerant Bank Arena, One Panther Parkway. The fun kicks off at 6 p.m. and includes a children's fun zone and an assortment of food and beverage vendors. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. Parking is free.

Monroe County

Key West

The Rotary Club of Key West hosts a patriotic party, capped with fireworks, at the Edward B. Knight Pier, 1801 White Street. "Starting at 5 p.m., attendees can enjoy music and purchase drinks and food including burgers and hot dogs, with proceeds to benefit the Rotary Club's scholarship fund. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.," according to the Florida Keys News.

Marathon

Fireworks hosted by the City of Marathon and the Marathon Rotary Club start around 9 p.m. on Sombrero Beach. Boaters are encouraged to watch from the beach. Admission is free.

Islamorada

The Upper Keys Rotary Club and the Village of Islamorada co-host a 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Independence Day Celebration at Founders Park. There will be food truck fare, soda, water, and beer for purchase. The fireworks begin after sunset. Attendance is free with a $10 donation for parking.