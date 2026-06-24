Fort Lauderdale's planned development, "Uptown Urban Village," hopes to be a new "live, work, play" destination

A business district near the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport is undergoing a major transformation, with city planners and local business owners looking to rebrand the area near Cypress Creek Road and Andrews Avenue as a new "live, work, play" destination known as Uptown Urban Village.

The area, which typically experiences high foot traffic during lunch hours, is seeing a surge in development. More than 3,000 apartments are in the pipeline for the immediate area, with an additional 4,000 planned for nearby Pompano Beach. A new Super Target store is also planned for the development.

Adam Siegel, owner of Adam & Joe's Eatery, noted the impact the planned residential growth will have on the district.

"Between the two areas, within a mile and a half of here, we have about 7,000 new apartments going up that'll be occupied in the next two years," Siegel said. "It's, yeah, it's great."

Jim Hetzel, Fort Lauderdale's urban design and planning manager, has been working on the project since 2014. He envisions an aesthetic similar to existing South Florida hubs.

"It could be like a Fat Village, which is near downtown, or maybe like a little bit like a Wynwood, maybe not as artsy, but that kind of vibe would be something to strive for," Hetzel said.

City officials plan to install signage and markers to help define the new district and to incorporate parks and walking trails. Siegel anticipates that the area will see a significant increase in residents within the next three to four years, with the project expected to reach substantial completion within five years.

Fort Lauderdale's Updated Master Plan for "Uptown Urban Village" Page of