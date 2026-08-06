Fort Lauderdale prepares to launch new water treatment plant to address yellow water concerns

After decades of complaints regarding discolored tap water, Fort Lauderdale is preparing to open a new water treatment plant in September aimed at solving the issue of water that residents say often appears yellow.

For residents in the Sunrise Intracoastal community, yellow water has been a persistent reality. According to locals, the water leaves stains in bathtubs and makes home amenities such as jacuzzis uninviting. The discoloration is often most apparent when flushing a toilet.

"When we first saw it, we thought something was wrong, and plumbers told us it's just the way it is," said resident James Norton.

"I had guests tell me there's yellow in the bathtub," added resident Mark Bergeron.

City officials have stated the water is safe and that the yellow tint is caused by natural organic matter seeping into the aquifer. To address these concerns, the city has invested in a new $666 million water treatment plant, constructed through a public-private partnership. The facility is located west of the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport off Prospect Road and will be capable of serving 50 million gallons of water a day to the city and surrounding communities.

Mayor Dean Trantalis said the facility will significantly improve water quality.

"This will not only take the color out but forever chemicals, and it's Category 5 ready," Trantalis said.

Joseph Padron, who helped design and build the facility, said the plant utilizes sophisticated nano-filtration technology that sets it apart from previous systems. Built on top of dozens of wells, the plant features four large backup generators. The project, which took three years to build, is funded by utility bills, which have increased to support the investment.

"In a few months, we will have crystal clear water," Padron said.

Despite the city's optimism, some critics remain skeptical. They argue that the city's aging underground pipes could continue to cause yellow water issues even after the new plant comes online.

"There are naysayers, but we are looking ahead," Trantalis said.