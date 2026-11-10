Fort Lauderdale residents question 76-unit affordable housing apartment building plans: "Not in this neighborhood"

An empty lot at Northeast 17th Court and Andrews Avenue is set to become the future home of a three-story, 76-unit affordable housing apartment building developed by Covenant House.

Sonia Cotto, a 12-year resident of South Middle River, is among neighbors worried about what could come next after Covenant House purchased four nearby lots. Residents expressed concern that a social services facility could eventually open in their neighborhood.

"I've donated to them, and I support them, but not in this neighborhood," Cotto said. "It's a neighborhood with homes. There's no security. There's no HOA blocking. How are we going to protect our cars, our homes?"

The City of Fort Lauderdale clarified that current approvals cover only the apartment building, not a social services facility. Any further development would require formal city review and authorization.

"To make it a social service facility that has to go through the planning and zoning board," Mayor Dean Trantalis said. "It has to go to the commission, and the commission would make the decision of whether or not to allow that."

Covenant House invited community members to a Zoom question-and-answer session on Monday night, attracting roughly 100 participants. However, neighbors were dismayed when representatives did not attend.

"I was very disappointed that Covenant House was not there, that they backed out at the very last minute," Cotto said.

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, Covenant House did not address missing the meeting, but stated in part: "This expansion is about more than housing. It is about creating pathways to stability, fostering opportunity, and investing in the long-term success of our community."