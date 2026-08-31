Man stabbed at Fort Lauderdale bus stop near Galleria Mall; suspect fled scene, police say

Police are searching for a suspect after a bus stop slashing that happened right outside of the Galleria Mall Monday afternoon.

According to investigators, two men got into an argument at a bus stop on NE 26th Avenue and Sunrise Boulevard around 1:45 p.m.

Fort Lauderdale police say the suspect, who they believe is a homeless man, pulled out a knife and slashed the victim in the arm before running away. First responders rushed him to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The bus stop is back open, and buses continue to stop to pick up and drop off riders.

Police say the victim is not cooperating and are asking anyone with information to come forward, noting they can remain anonymous.