Hit-and-run driver arrested for collision that killed bicyclist on Fort Lauderdale bridge, police say

A 22-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly striking and killing a bicyclist Thursday morning in a hit-and-run collision, police said.

Fort Lauderdale police announced the arrest of Don Janea Smith on Friday afternoon. She is facing a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

The collision occurred at 6:40 a.m. in the eastbound protected bicycle lane on the 17th Street Causeway bridge.

The victim was identified as 68-year-old Shelley Lewis of Fort Lauderdale. Witnesses reported that a black vehicle struck Lewis and fled the scene. It remains unclear why the vehicle was in the bicycle-only lane.

Paramedics rushed Lewis to a nearby hospital, where she died.

Authorities reported the first 911 call at 6:40 a.m. A witness told dispatchers, "Someone was bicycling in the bicycle lane. A vehicle hit the person. The person is lying down right now, seemingly unconscious, bicycle torn up. The vehicle continued."

Police have obtained surveillance video of the crash, though investigators said they will not release the footage at this time. Officers have since located and arrested Smith, but t

Detectives say that Smith could face additional charges depending on what their investigation reveals.