Maryland man arrested at Fort Lauderdale airport after saying he had bombs, report says

A 31-year-old Maryland man was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly claiming he had bombs inside Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Michael Knight is charged with making a false report about a bomb and disorderly intoxication.

According to an arrest report, Knight was inside Terminal 4 around 8:30 p.m. when he approached a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer near Gate G5 and said, "I got bombs." Deputies said Knight told the officer he was joking and tried to walk away before being arrested.

"It's mind-blowing, but we can't let that happen," traveler Andrew Greco said.

A federal officer reported seeing Knight earlier dancing throughout Terminal 4 and displaying "extremely intoxicated" behavior, according to the report. After being read his Miranda rights, Knight told a detective he drank four alcoholic beverages inside the terminal while waiting for his flight, adding that he "never drinks."

"Everybody knows that you can't really use that terminology anymore," traveler Ron Sherry said. "It's just disrespectful whether you're drunk or not."

Knight appeared in bond court Wednesday, where a judge set his total bond at $25,500. The judge ordered that Knight cannot return to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport or possess any firearms or ammunition.