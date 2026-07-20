Former South Florida youth pastor charged with DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide in crash that killed 8-year-old daughter

A former South Florida youth pastor is facing DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide charges months after investigators say he crashed while driving more than 100 mph, killing his 8-year-old daughter.

Joel Leiniz appeared before a Palm Beach County judge Monday, where he was granted a $150,000 bond.

According to investigators, the crash happened in January when Leiniz was driving 104 mph in a 40 mph zone with his three daughters riding in the back seat. Authorities say the vehicle crashed, fatally injuring his 8-year-old daughter, Zoe. Her two sisters survived.

As a condition of his release, the judge ordered that Leiniz have no contact with his surviving daughters while the criminal case is pending. The Florida Department of Children and Families will oversee any visitation arrangements.

CBS News Miami visited Leiniz's home in Margate on Monday, but no one answered the door. No one was available to comment at his former church, New Covenant Church, where Leiniz previously served as a youth pastor.

The charges come after a series of devastating family tragedies.

About a year before the fatal crash, Leiniz's wife, his high school sweetheart, died from metastatic breast cancer. The couple had been raising their three daughters while both worked at the church.

Following the crash, Leiniz told the court he stopped working in order to spend more time with his family.

The criminal case remains ongoing. Authorities have not released additional details about the investigation.