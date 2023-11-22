Watch CBS News
Local News

Former Miami Beach Commission candidate facing domestic battery charge

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

Former Miami Beach Commission candidate facing domestic battery charge
Former Miami Beach Commission candidate facing domestic battery charge 00:28

MIAMI - A former Miami Beach Commission candidate is behind bars on a domestic battery charge.

According to police, they were dispatched to the home of former candidate Marcella Novela and her husband Ricardo Borkowsy for a domestic disturbance.

She alleges her husband grabbed her by the throat and pushed her into a dresser after the two got into an argument.

Her husband told police it was because Novela hit him in the head with a closed fist.

Both were arrested.  

First published on November 22, 2023 / 9:15 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.