Former Miami Beach Commission candidate facing domestic battery charge

MIAMI - A former Miami Beach Commission candidate is behind bars on a domestic battery charge.

According to police, they were dispatched to the home of former candidate Marcella Novela and her husband Ricardo Borkowsy for a domestic disturbance.

She alleges her husband grabbed her by the throat and pushed her into a dresser after the two got into an argument.

Her husband told police it was because Novela hit him in the head with a closed fist.

Both were arrested.