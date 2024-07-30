Former Jackson Health official charged in bribery scheme

MIAMI - A former Jackson Health System official is accused of accepting cash payments and gifts in exchange for awarding contracts.

On Tuesday Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle and other officials announced the arrest of 36-year-old Heriberto Martinez, a former Associate Director of Engineering for the Jackson Health System.

Officials said Martinez's arrest comes as a result of an audit of his contract procurement activities which had aroused serious concerns.

Those audit results were investigated by the Miami-Dade Police Department's Public Corruption Section and prosecutors from the State Attorney's Office Public Corruption Division and resulted in charges against Martinez.

Martinez is charged with one count of unlawful compensation.

"It is sadly disappointing to see that there are still public employees, who while working in their governmental positions, feel entitled to alleged bribes and gifts from vendors," said State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle.

"These alleged gifts ultimately come from the pockets of Miami-Dade County taxpayers. Such actions are not mistakes or errors in judgment, they are crimes. I applaud the actions of the Jackson Health System in uncovering this crime and working closely with the Miami-Dade police and State Attorney's Office Public Corruption Division prosecutors to ensure that such actions are not repeated."

Prosecutors said that as an Associate Director of Engineering at JHS, Heriberto Martinez held a position of high trust and responsibility, assessing what smaller construction projects needed to be executed within JHS, obtaining contract price quotes, and executing the actual contracts.

According to legal documents, it is alleged Martinez accepted cash payments and gifts from a specific vendor and then would award JHS contracts to several companies that were owned or allegedly being operated by this vendor.

"The investigation allegedly revealed that Martinez would initially advise this vendor of a contract opening at JHS. The vendor would then submit multiple bids to Martinez from the various so-called "independent" businesses that the vendor owned/operated, all bidding for the same contract," officials said.

Prosecutors say this approach helped ensure that the vendor would be awarded the contract. In exchange, Martinez would receive cash, airline tickets for travel with the vendor, and football game tickets.

"Investigation into Martinez's checking account showed large cash deposits on at least 19 occasions totaling $65,610 during the years 2020 and 2021," officials said.

Authorities said the vendor is cooperating with criminal investigators in this case.

"The actions of this former Jackson employee undermine our commitment to being good stewards of public dollars. We have a zero-tolerance policy for this type of egregious misconduct," said Carlos A. Migoya, president, and CEO of Jackson Health System.

"Our internal audit process detected this issue, which is a testament to the strong controls we have in place to ensure that our team members are upholding the highest standards of integrity and accountability."

"I commend the diligent work of Jackson Health Systems, the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office, and the dedication of my Public Corruption Section in investigating and apprehending an individual who abused their position for personal gain," commented Miami-Dade Police Department Director Stephanie Daniels.

"It is our unwavering commitment to uphold the law and ensure that those who choose to break it are held accountable for their actions."