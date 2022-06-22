Former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum indicted

MIAMI - Former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum has been indicted on multiple charges connected to campaign contribution fraud during his 2018 run for governor of Florida.

A federal grand jury has returned a twenty-one count indictment against Gillum, 42.

The indictment alleges that between 2016 and 2019, Gillum and co-defendant Sharon Janet Lettman-Hicks, 53, conspired to commit wire fraud, by unlawfully soliciting and obtaining funds from various entities and individuals through false and fraudulent promises and representations that the funds would be used for a legitimate purpose.

The indictment also alleges Gillum and Lettman-Hicks used third parties to divert a portion of those funds to a company owned by Lettman-Hicks, who then fraudulently provided the funds, disguised as payroll payments, to Gillum for his personal use.

Both defendants are charged with 19 counts of wire fraud.

The former Tallahassee mayor is also charged with making false statements to agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Gillum's attorneys, Marc Elias and David Oscar Markus, issued the following statement: "The government got it wrong today. The evidence in this case is clear and will show that Mr. Gillum is innocent of all charges. We look forward to putting this case to rest and giving Andrew and his family peace of mind once and for all."

Gillum issued a statement disputing the allegations. "I have spent the last 20 years of my life in public service and continue to fight for the people," Gillum said.

"Every campaign I've run has been done with integrity. Make no mistake that this case is not legal, it is political."

In March 2020, Gillum was found intoxicated and unconscious in a hotel room with two men, including one who works as a male escort. Later, he would disclose that he was bisexual.

Authorities say Gillum and his co-defendant face the following prison terms, if found guilty:

5 years: Making False Statements

20 years: Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud

20 years: Wire Fraud

Gillum was scheduled Wednesday afternoon to make an initial appearance at the federal courthouse in Tallahassee.

-- The News Service Of Florida contributed to this report.