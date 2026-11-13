Broward middle school community protests its potential closure: "There's more heart to this school than others"

Students, teachers, and parents rallied outside Forest Glen Middle School after classes let out Friday to protest the potential closure of their neighborhood campus.

The demonstration comes ahead of a scheduled Dec. 15 vote by the Broward County School Board on whether to shut down 10 more schools across the district amid declining enrollment.

Supporters emphasized that Forest Glen Middle School is an A-rated neighborhood campus where many students walk or bike to class.

Demonstrators noted that Forest Glen has remained on the district's proposed closure list for two years—a prolonged uncertainty they say has actively driven an exodus of students from the school.

Community members also pointed out that because Broward County Public Schools uses one of the campus buildings to house administrative offices, the school's official student capacity calculation has been altered.

Rather than closing the doors, members of the school community urged district leaders to provide additional resources and support to help rebuild enrollment.

"There's more heart to this school than other schools, and social life is amazing; that's what makes it so personal to me," student Jace Guell said.

Forest Glen teacher Megan Weller acknowledged the broader enrollment declines affecting the district, but maintained that the faculty is prepared to attract families back if given proper backing.

"I understand the district is losing students, but if they can support us, we are so ready to bring them back," Weller said.