For Rockway Middle School coach Susan Chue, refereeing became a purpose

MIAMI - In honor of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we honor one outstanding woman in our community.

Susan Chue has quite the resume of crafting young minds in school and she's a pioneer for many women in sports. A pillar at Rockway Middle School and you might have seen her around refereeing your kids games.

Chue has been a warrior since her early days after playing high school.

"I really didn't have anyplace to go or any schools looking at me but my aunt lived in Miami and I said, hey can I live in your house and go to FIU? I'm gonna try and walk on at FIU," said Chue.

That's exactly what she did. She walked on and played at FIU and found a new hobby along the way.

"They asked me, 'hey, Chue, you wanna make some extra money, why don't you come and referee some of our games? And that's how I got addicted to referring," she adds.

She did just about everything since, an NCAA ref and even earning recognition as a finalist for a ref in the WNBA, which opened endless doors for her.

"Like getting an opportunity to go and work a Miami Heat scrimmage when they're at the area they call me and to get to meet the guys, it's just you're still in the game."

For Chue, going pro in basketball was a dream of hers, but this isn't second best, it became her purpose.

"A little a little 5'5" Chinese girl, Chinese Jamaican kid trying to play pro ball wasn't in the stars for me but everything happens for a reason and I'm so happy that Evette asked me that day, hey kid you wanna ref?"

Despite all the opportunities between the NCAA, WNBA, Miami Heat and more, she says coaching in Miami-Dade and reffing throughout the county is her biggest joy.

"To me, I enjoy giving back to the game in that way, helping teach the game the rules of the game."

"Those kids, they have so much fun and it is fun, for me. And I know people say, oh but the parents yell at you and coaches get upset - yeah, that's part of it but the fun part of it is watching the kids develop and watching them go and play and win state championships - that's amazing."