Florida's month-long back-to-school tax "holiday" begins Monday. Here's what you can and can't get tax free.

Unlike in prior years, Best Buy has set up in advance a webpage linking back-to-school deals tied to Florida's month-long sales tax "holiday" that begins Monday.

"Cancel the deal hunt. We've got you covered," the page states with links to laptops, desktops, computer accessories and calculators.

Representing the Florida Retail Federation, Amanda Bevis credited lawmakers with making the sales tax holiday a permanent fixture in state law.

"That allows retailers to plan ahead, not only in their sales, but in their marketing and promotions," Bevis said.

The discount holiday, first offered as a seven-day period in 1998 when sales taxes were lifted on only certain clothing valued $50 or less, was firmly put into state statutes last year as a recurring event to run throughout August.

Previously, the discount period was annually approved at varying lengths from three to 14-days, and some years, most recently 2009, the holiday wasn't offered.

For this year, lawmakers moved the discount dates to July 20 through Aug. 20.

The retail lobbying organization credits the change of dates with helping consumers facing affordability issues tie in the state holiday with annual back-to-school discounts offered by businesses.

"Now they can combine what offers are in retail stores with the additional tax savings made available through the tax holiday," Bevis said.

During the upcoming holiday, sales taxes will be lifted on select clothes priced $100 or less, school supplies $50 or less, learning aids $30 or less, and personal computers and accessories priced $1,500 or less.

Legislative staff this year didn't estimate the savings when the tax package was introduced in the regular session and later revived and approved in the special session in May.

In 2025, with the same discount benchmarks, legislative economists projected the savings would hit around $217 million.

The next tax holiday offered under the tax package (HB 7031E) is on hunting, fishing and camping equipment, beginning Sept. 1 and continuing until the end of the year.

Legislative staff projected that discount period will cut revenue to the state by $31.2 million and local governments collectively by $8.8 million.

Backpacks are one of the items that are exempt due to Florida's month-long sales tax "holiday" for back to school. Natalia Lebedinskaia / Natalia Lebedinskaia / Getty Images

July 20-Aug. 20 back-to-school "holiday" savings

Exempt clothing valued at $100 or less:

Aerobic and fitness clothing

Aprons and clothing shields

Athletic supporters

Backpacks and book bags

Bandanas

Baseball cleats

Bathing suits, caps, and cover-ups

Belts

Bibs

Blouse

Non ski or fishing boots

Bowling shoes

Bras

Cleated and spiked shoes

Coats

Coin purses

Dresses

Fanny packs

Graduation caps and gowns

Gym suits and uniforms

Hosiery and pantyhose (including support hosiery)

Hunting vests

Jackets

Jeans

Lab coats

Leggings, tights, and leg warmers

Leotards

Lingerie

Martial arts attire

Raincoats, rain hats, and ponchos

Scout uniforms

Shoe inserts and insoles

Shorts

Ski suits (snow)

Skirts

Slippers

Slips

Socks

Suits, slacks, and jackets

Sweaters

Exempt computers and computer-related accessories valued $1,500 or less:

Cables (for computers)

Calculators

Central processing units (CPU)

Compact disk drives

Computers for noncommercial home or personal use - Desktop - Laptop - Tablet

Computer batteries

Computer towers consisting of a central processing unit, random-access memory, and a storage drive

Data storage

Docking stations (for computers)

Electronic book readers

Hard drives

Headphones (including "earbuds")

Ink cartridges (for computer printers)

Keyboards (for computers)

Mice (mouse devices)

Microphones (for computers)

Modems

Monitors (except devices that include a television tuner)

Motherboards

Personal digital assistant devices (except cellular telephones)

Port replicators

Printer cartridges

Printers (including "all-in-one" moldels)

RAM (random access memory)

Routers

Scanners

Software (nonrecreational) - Antivirus - Database - Educational - Financial - Word processing

Speakers (for computers)

Storage drives (for computers)

Tablets

Web camera

The "holiday" doesn't cover:

Briefcases, suitcases, or garment bags

Watches, watchbands, jewelry, umbrellas, and handkerchiefs

Skis, swim fins, roller blades, and skates

Clothing items with a sales price of more than $100

Any school supply item with a sales price of more than $50

Books that are not otherwise exempt

Computers and computer-related accessories with a sales price of more than $1,500

Cellular telephones, video game consoles, digital media receivers, or devices that are not primarily designed to process data

Computers and computer-related accessories purchased for commercial purposes

Rentals of any eligible items

Repairs or alterations of any eligible items

Sales of any eligible items within a theme park or entertainment complex, public lodging establishment, or airport

*Source: Florida Department of Revenue.