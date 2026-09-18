Florida woman arrested on felony charge after surveillance video shows sexual act with dog, deputies said

A Southwest Florida woman was arrested on Tuesday after detectives said surveillance footage from inside her home showed her engaging in a sexual act with the family dog.

Malia Elizabeth Nummerdor, 38, is facing a felony charge of Sexual Activity Involving Animals.

Malia Elizabeth Nummerdor Charlotte County Sheriff's Office

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office opened an investigation after learning of social media posts alleging that a woman had engaged in sexual activity with a pet dog.

Investigators contacted the person who made the allegations and obtained sworn statements along with the digital evidence, which was determined to have come from a home surveillance system.

When detectives interviewed Nummerdor about the footage, she confirmed she was the person seen in the video and that the dog was the family pet, according to the Sheriff's Office. The video shows Nummerdor partially nude with the animal positioned in a manner consistent with sexual activity, investigators said.

Nummerdor denied that anything sexual occurred but could not provide a consistent explanation for what was captured on camera, according to investigators. She then requested an attorney, ending the interview.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office released a statement about the case.

"There are only a few times in my career that I have been at a loss for words. This is one of those times," the statement said. "I simply cannot comprehend this behavior. No animal should ever be subjected to this kind of conduct, and you can be sure that we will take action when we learn about it here in Charlotte County."

Nummerdor is being held at the Charlotte County Jail on a $35,000 bond.