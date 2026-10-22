Florida's Turnpike reopens in Broward after truck fire shuts down northbound lanes for hours

Northbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike in Broward near Pompano Beach reopened around 10 a.m. Thursday after a dumpster truck caught fire, forcing authorities to shut down a stretch of the highway for hours.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the fire broke out near Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach, sending thick plumes of black smoke into the air and bringing northbound traffic to a standstill.

The closure was initially reported near Atlantic Boulevard but was later extended south to Commercial Boulevard, approximately 4 miles away, as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

FHP confirmed that no injuries were reported.

Firefighters responded to the scene and battled the blaze as smoke drifted across the highway.

The closure caused significant traffic backups, with drivers unable to continue northbound through the affected stretch of the Turnpike. Motorists were advised to avoid the area and use Interstate 95 as an alternate route.

Traffic delays were also expected to affect drivers approaching from Interstate 595.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.