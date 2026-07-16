Driver dead after truck accident on Florida's Turnpike causing all lanes to shut down, officials say

All lanes of the Florida Turnpike have shut down Thursday morning due to a fataln traffic accident involving an overturned truck.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of the tanker truck died on the scene at the intersection exit with Bird Road/SW 40th Street.

They said that the truck was traveling south on the Turnpike, near Bird Rd, when it lost control, overturned, and collided into the highway's center concrete barrier wall.

A truck was seen overturned on Florida's Turnpike, causing all lanes to shut down on the morning of Thursday, July 16, 2026.

Chopper 4 was on the scene where the truck was seen with an unknown liquid leaking from it and multiple fire trucks were on scene with officials in hazmat gear.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed that they received the call of the accident. Both northbound and southbound of the Turnpike are closed due to the accident, FHP said.

No additional information has been released, as this is a developing situation.