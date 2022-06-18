Watch CBS News
Florida tops 74,000 COVID-19 weekly cases

By CBS Miami Team

TALLAHASSEE  - Florida has topped 74,000 COVID-19 cases in each of the past two weeks, while more than 75,000 residents have died from the virus since the pandemic started, according to a report released Friday by the state Department of Health. 

Florida had 74,323 reported cases during the week of June 10 through Thursday, slightly lower than the 74,401 reported cases the previous week. 

Those numbers are the highest totals during the past 10 weeks. 

For example, the state had 15,604 reported cases during the week that started April 8 and 20,784 cases the following week, according to the Department of Health data. 

The numbers of cases have increased as subvariants of the coronavirus have spread. 

The report Friday also showed that at least 75,096 Florida residents have died of COVID-19 since early 2020.

First published on June 18, 2022 / 11:49 AM

