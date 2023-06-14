Florida teen behind Running 4 Heroes travels to Wisconsin to honor fallen officers

Teen behind Running for Heroes honoring fallen Wisconsin officers Teen behind Running 4 Heroes honoring fallen Wisconsin officers 02:52

CHETEK, Wis. -- A Florida teen has made a special trip to Chetek, Wisconsin to honor the lives of the three most recent officers killed in the line of duty and he's asking the public to join him.

Zechariah Cartledge is holding a special one-mile run through the streets of Chetek Wednesday at 5 p.m. and community members are invited.

The run, which starts on the corner of Stout and Ninth streets, is to honor Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel, Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and St. Croix County Deputy Kaitie Leising, who were all killed in the line of duty this year.

Cartledge was only 10 years old when he started his nonprofit Running 4 Heroes in 2019.

He's been on a mission ever since to run a mile for every officer and first responder killed in the line of duty around the country.

Every mile is posted on the Running 4 Heroes Facebook page. Cartledge begins by holding a picture of the falling officer and sharing their story -- where they served, how they died, who they were behind the badge.

Cartledge runs each mile carrying a thin blue line flag. The flag is then sent to the family of the fallen along with a handwritten note of gratitude for their service and sacrifice.

He said his hope is to raise awareness and funds for the families of those killed.

Other kids around the country have joined his cause and together they've run 1,530 miles in the last four years.

Cartledge will personally mark his 1,423rd mile with Wednesday's run.

In addition to the one-mile run and in partnership with the nonprofit Homes for Heroes, Cartledge delivered a $5,000 grant to the family of Leising Tuesday night. He will do the same for the families of Scheel and Breidenbach Wednesday.

Zechariah Cartledge with Deputy Kaitie Leising's family Zechariah Cartledge

Next year, the pictures of all three law enforcement officers will be added to the Running 4 Heroes Tribute Hall that opened in Winter Springs, Florida in October 2022.

