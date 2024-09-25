Florida Task Force 2 deployed to Orlando ahead of Helene

MIAMI - Miami Fire Rescue's Florida Task Force 2 is being deployed to central Florida in preparation for the arrival of Helene, which was a tropical storm Wednesday morning and was expected to grow into a major hurricane.

The 80-member team that specializes in swift water rescue and disaster response will take a caravan of SUVs, box trucks, tractors and boats loaded with everything from food to medical supplies to Orlando where they will be stationed until the storm passes.

Miami Fire Rescue's Pete Sanchez said the biggest danger is storm surge, which is why they're bringing four flat boats and high-water vehicles that can make their way through flooded areas.

"We are expecting a Category 3 (hurricane) to enter through the Big Bend, not exactly sure where it's going to enter, but on the west coast and as you see the storm surge is the biggest concern. So we have water specialists who are specially trained for swift water rescues to help the victims," he said.

The City of Miami sponsors the team, which comprises 23 additional fire and police departments along with civilian professionals.

Miami Fire Rescue said they received the activation order Tuesday night. Wednesday morning, their warehouse with supplies was buzzing with activity as members readied what they would need.

In addition to the two-legged heroes, those with four legs are being deployed, too. Specially trained K9s, which helped out in the aftermath of hurricanes Ian and Idalia, will make the trip. The are trained to go into small spaces to find people who may be trapped.