Florida State Rep. Joe Casello dies after having heart attack, state officials confirm

Florida State Rep. Joe Casello died after having a heart attack, Florida House Democrats announced.

"We are so sorry to say that Representative Joe Casello has passed away surrounded by his loving family and girlfriend, following a heart attack. He was 73. The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to all who have offered their love and support during this difficult time," a post on X read.

Casello was a firefighter in Worcester, Massachusetts, for three decades before entering politics in Florida. He served as a Boynton Beach city commissioner before becoming a state lawmaker. He had announced plans to run for a seat on the Palm Beach County Commission in 2026.

His profile on the state House of Representatives website says he enjoyed golf and was elected in 2018.

Florida state Rep. Joe Casello. flhouse.gov

A private ceremony will be held in the family's home state of Massachusetts, and a public memorial service will be announced in the coming weeks, according to a post from Florida House Democrats on X.

Under Florida law, Gov. Ron DeSantis is required to call a special election or special primary election when a vacancy occurs for a legislative seat because of a death.

Rep. Christine Hunschofsky posted Friday on X about Casello's death, saying, "Joe was a wonderful person, always positive and supportive. He was a Massachusetts native and had a wicked sense of humor. He served in the legislature with humility, grace, and a fierce sense of purpose. Joe was down to earth, kind, and cared about every person he came in contact with. He was always one of the best dressed in Tallahassee and I would call him GQ Joe. I will miss serving with Joe and I will especially miss his friendship."