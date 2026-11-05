Florida Senate president names leadership team, tapping Miami-Dade's Ana Maria Rodriguez as pro tempore

As he prepares to formally take charge of the Florida Senate, President-designate Jim Boyd, R-Bradenton, on Thursday named his leadership team.

Miami-Dade County Republican Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez was named Senate President Pro Tempore. Rodriguez, who was chairwoman of the Environment and Natural Resources Committee in the past session, works with Boyd and Rules Committee leadership.

Sen. Danny Burgess, R-Zephyrhills, was named chairman of the Rules Committee. Burgess served as chairman of the PreK-12 Education Appropriations Committee during the past session. An attorney, Burgess is expected to be promoted to Lt. Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve next week.

Panama City Republican Sen. Jay Trumbull will oversee the budget as chairman of the Appropriations Committee. Trumbull, who was the chairman of the Health and Human Services Appropriations Committee in the past session, has also served as the budget leader in the state House.

Lakeland Republican Sen. Colleen Burton is to be chairwoman of the Fiscal Policy Committee, which offers an alternative path for the bills with a fiscal impact to reach the Senate floor. Burton served as Health Policy chairwoman and Judiciary vice chairwoman in the prior session.

Sen. Nick DiCeglie, R-Indian Rocks Beach, was named Majority Leader, who is the chief partisan floor leader and political strategist for the majority party. DiCeglie was chairman of the Transportation, Tourism, and Economic Development Appropriations Committee in the 2026 session. Boyd noted that prior to entering the Legislature, DiCeglie "came up through the local political party structure, making him a natural choice to lead the Republican Caucus."

On Nov. 17, the Legislature will hold its organizational session, which includes swearing in new members.