Florida ranks 35th in child well-being

TALLAHASSEE - Florida ranked 35th of the 50 states in child well-being, lagging on economic issues but doing better in education.

That's according to a report released Monday by the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

The foundation's annual Kids Count Data Book report said Florida ranked 42nd in children's economic well-being, a measurement that takes into account factors such as children living in poverty and children whose parents lack secure employment.

But it ranked 13th in education, which took into account factors such as fourth-grade reading proficiency and eighth-grade math proficiency.

The report also ranked Florida 35th in health issues for children and 32nd for "family and community."

The rankings are based on data collected between Jan. 1, 2016, and Dec. 31, 2020. Massachusetts received the top ranking for child well-being, followed by New Hampshire and Minnesota. New Mexico received the lowest ranking, with Louisiana at 49th and Mississippi at 48th.