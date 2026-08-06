What to know about early voting in Broward, Miami-Dade for the 2026 Florida primary election

Floridians don't have to wait until Election Day to cast their ballots in the 2026 primary election.

Early voting began this August across South Florida, giving registered voters multiple days to vote in person before the Tuesday, Aug. 18 primary. While each county sets its own schedule and locations within state guidelines, all offer designated early voting sites where eligible voters can cast their ballots before Election Day.

And although Election Day is still days away, voting has already begun across South Florida.

County elections offices started mailing vote-by-mail ballots to domestic voters in early July, and many voters have already cast their ballots by mail. Completed vote-by-mail ballots must be received by elections officials no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Here's what you need to know about in-person early voting in South Florida for the 2026 Florida primary.

When is Florida's 2026 primary election?

Florida's primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026.

The election will determine which candidates advance to the November general election in races that include:

Governor

Florida Cabinet offices, including attorney general, chief financial officer and agriculture commissioner

U.S. House of Representatives

Florida Senate (even-numbered districts)

Florida House of Representatives

Local judicial, school board and municipal races, depending on where you live

Is Florida a closed primary state?

Yes. Florida has a closed primary system, meaning voters registered with a political party generally may vote only in that party's primary.

However, all registered voters may vote in nonpartisan races, such as many judicial or school board contests.

In some cases, all voters may also participate in a Universal Primary Contest, which occurs when all candidates for an office belong to the same party and the winner will face no opposition in the general election.

Was there a voter registration deadline?

Yes. The deadline to register to vote or change your party affiliation for the Aug. 18 primary was July 20.

Floridians who missed that deadline will not be able to vote in the primary unless they were already registered and eligible.

When is early voting in Miami-Dade County?

Miami-Dade County offers early voting from Monday, Aug. 3, through Sunday, Aug. 16 at more than 20 locations throughout the county.

Voting hours vary by date:

Aug. 3-7: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 8-9: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 10-14: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 15-16: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Early voting sites include locations in:

Aventura

Coral Gables

Doral

Hialeah

Homestead

Kendall

Miami Beach

Miami Gardens

North Miami

West Miami

A staffed Secure Ballot Intake Station will also be available at every early voting site for voters returning completed vote-by-mail ballots.

When is early voting in Broward County?

Broward County's early voting period runs Saturday, Aug. 8, through Sunday, Aug. 16, with polling places open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters may cast ballots at more than 20 locations across the county, including sites in:

Fort Lauderdale

Hollywood

Miramar

Pembroke Pines

Coral Springs

Plantation

Weston

Coconut Creek

Deerfield Beach

Hallandale Beach

Parkland

Tamarac

Pompano Beach

When is early voting in Palm Beach County?

Palm Beach County will hold early voting from Saturday, Aug. 8, through Sunday, Aug. 16, with polling places open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

When is early voting in Monroe County?

In Monroe County, early voting runs from Monday, Aug. 3, through Saturday, Aug. 15, with voting available from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Voters may also return completed vote-by-mail ballots at the county's Secure Ballot Intake Station during those hours.

What ID do I need to vote in person?

Florida voters must present a valid and current photo ID with a signature when voting in person.

Acceptable forms of identification include:

Florida driver's license

Florida identification card

U.S. passport

Debit or credit card

Military identification

Student identification

Retirement center identification

Neighborhood association identification

Public assistance identification

Veteran health identification card

Florida concealed weapon or firearm license

Employee identification card issued by a federal, state, county or municipal government agency

If the photo ID does not contain your signature, you may present another document with your signature.

Can I vote at any early voting location?

Yes. Unlike Election Day, when voters must report to their assigned precinct, registered voters can cast their ballot at any early voting site within the county where they are registered.

Where can I check my polling place or sample ballot?

Voters can verify their registration, find their assigned precinct, view a sample ballot and locate early voting sites through their county Supervisor of Elections office: