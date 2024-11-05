Florida election results and maps show live vote count for 2024 races

Watch CBS News
By Julie Eich

Florida voters are deciding on key races and proposed constitutional amendments in the 2024 election. 

Aside from the presidential race between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, there are important statewide races Floridians have considered. The outcome of the Florida race between between incumbent Republican Sen. Rick Scott and Democratic challenger Debbie Mucarsel-Powell will influence the balance of power in the U.S. Senate. Amendment 4 on the ballot, regarding abortion rights, has also drawn national attention.

See live election results for Florida as they come in:

President - Florida election results

U.S. Senate - Florida election results

U.S. Representative - Florida election results

State races and ballot initiatives via the Associated Press 

Florida State Senate election results

Florida State Representative election results

Florida Amendment 1 results - Partisan election of school boards  

Florida Amendment 2 results - Right to hunt and fish

Florida Amendment 3 results - Recreational marijuana legalization

Florida Amendment 4 results - Limit government interference in abortion

Florida Amendment 5 results - Homestead exemption inflation adjustment

Florida Amendment 6 results - Repeal public campaign financing

More local Florida race results

Julie Eich

Julie Eich is managing editor of the Northeast region for CBSNews.com. She previously worked at CBS Boston for more than 20 years. Her prior experience includes WBBM in Chicago, WCAU in Philadelphia and WJAR in Providence.

