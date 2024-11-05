Florida election results and maps show live vote count for 2024 races

Florida voters are deciding on key races and proposed constitutional amendments in the 2024 election.
Aside from the presidential race between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, there are important statewide races Floridians have considered. The outcome of the Florida race between between incumbent Republican Sen. Rick Scott and Democratic challenger Debbie Mucarsel-Powell will influence the balance of power in the U.S. Senate. Amendment 4 on the ballot, regarding abortion rights, has also drawn national attention.
See live election results for Florida as they come in:
President - Florida election results
U.S. Senate - Florida election results
U.S. Representative - Florida election results
State races and ballot initiatives via the Associated Press
Florida State Senate election results
Florida State Representative election results
Florida Amendment 1 results - Partisan election of school boards
Florida Amendment 2 results - Right to hunt and fish
