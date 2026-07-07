New Florida law phasing out use of PFAS chemical used in firefighting foam linked to cancer

Studies suggest that PFAS, otherwise known as "forever chemicals" have been linked to cancer and other diseases, and it's even found in fire stations.

Florida is now taking on this possible health hazard to firefighters in a new law.

Hialeah Fire Rescue trainer Eric Johnson said firefighters are ordinary people that signed up for extraordinary situations.

But.

"I didn't sign up to suffer from cancer," he said.

Johnson said he was diagnosed with colon cancer during his firefighting career. He said his cancer is in remission, but it came at a cost.

He said he can no longer go out on calls.

"That is my life. That is my dream. To get back on a fire truck," he said. "I will keep working hard until I'm able to."

Johnson said part of that process is removing any cancer hazards in the firehouse. He isn't sure what caused his cancer, but he does know that a chemical in firefighting foam called PFAS has been linked to several types of cancer.

The National Institutes of Health found that PFAS is linked to types of cancers such as thyroid, kidney breast and prostate cancer.

Johnson said his department replaced the PFAS with safer chemicals years ago.

A new Florida law will ban the sale or purchase of PFAS starting next July. In July 2029 it will then be illegal to possess or use PFAS, except in specific emergencies.

"To get ahead of the game we stopped using the PFAS foam," Johnson said.

This is one reason why a new state law limits when fire departments can use PFAS, and the law will eventually ban it.

Johnson says the chemical is still found in firehouses.

Johnson says the toxic chemicals found in PFAS can even end up in their turnout gear. And he says not even high pressure washers like these can't get them out.

Johnson says most turnout gear has PFAS chemicals built into the fabric.

"I believe every gear in the Steve of Florida throughout the country has PFAS chemicals right now," Johnson said.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill last year that requires municipalities with fire departments to only buy gear that doesn't contain toxic chemicals.

Next July, the law will ban the sale or purchase of PFAS. And starting July of 2029, it will be illegal to possess or use PFAS, except for specific emergencies.