Florida Panthers extend struggling Winnipeg Jets' slide to 6 games with 5-1 win

Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Matthew Tkachuk had four assists and the Florida Panthers extended the Winnipeg Jets' slide to six games with a 5-1 victory on Tuesday night.

Brady Tkachuk had a goal and two assists, Niko Mikkola had a goal and assist, and Sam Reinhart rounded out the scoring for Florida, which scored three times on the power play. The Panthers salvaged their four-game trip with a pair of wins after opening with back-to-back defeats. Seth Jones had three assists.

Akira Schmid made 24 saves for his fourth victory in five starts.

Adam Lowry scored for Winnipeg, his second of the season and first short-handed. The Jets haven't won since opening the season 4-1-1.

Clay Stevenson stopped 19 shots.

The Jets' power play has gone stale at 0 for 14 over their last five games and 2 for 18 at home this season.

Florida scored three times by the 10:18 mark of the first period. The Tkachuk brothers have combined for 35 points in the first 13 games this season.

Reinhart one-timed a pass by Brady Tkachuk over the shoulder of Stevenson and under the crossbar for Florida's third power-play goal of the night and a 4-1 lead. The Jets have scored more than three goals just once this season — a 5-2 victory over Minnesota on Oct. 13.

The Panthers went 3 for 5 on the power play, giving them 13 goals with the man advantage in their last eight games.

The Panthers host Winnipeg on Friday in the second of back-to-back games in Florida for the Jets, who visit Tampa Bay on Thursday.

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