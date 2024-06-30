Florida Panthers fan, 7, makes memories by seeing Cats win Stanley Cup and their parade

Florida Panthers fan makes memories by seeing Cats win Stanley Cup and their parade

FORT LAUDERDALE — Seven-year-old Eli had one of the highest seats in the house at the parade. It helped him catch not just one, but two souvenirs.

And, he met Raheem Mostert of the Dolphins. He had an even better seat when the Florida Panthers clinched their first-ever Stanley Cup in Game 7.

"With a minute left, he was crying hysterically in fear," Eli's dad Scott Gray said, He gripped me as if a monster was coming to get him."

"It feels awesome when they won," said Eli.

His dad had to take him to the game so he could see his favorite team make history.

"My wife and I debated about how much it was gonna cost, Scott said. "But I said if I was on my dying bed I wasn't gonna regret playing with my son."

Eli plays hockey, and this may be the closest he's ever been to his favorite players, but the parade was more than just that.

"Seeing the players getting my souvenirs and having fun with my family," Eli said.