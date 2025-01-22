Florida panhandle gets record snowfall from winter blast

MIAMI - There was record snowfall across the Florida panhandle Tuesday night and Wednesday with the highest amounts recorded around the tip of the panhandle near Pensacola.

The National Weather Service office in Mobile/Pensacola reported that total snowfall topped out at 9.8" in Milton while just northwest in Molino 9.5" was reported. This breaks the state's record snowfall of 4", also coming from Milton, set in 1954. The area last saw snow in 1989.

Pensacola Beach reported 7.5" of snow, Destin had 2.8", and Eglin Air Force Base picked up 1.3". Snow amounts were mixed with sleet and ice farther to the east.

NEXT Weather

Sunshine returned to the area Wednesday afternoon which will help melt the snow and ice despite the temperatures remaining right around freezing. The issue is that once the sun goes down, cold temperatures will refreeze anything that has melted but remains on the roadways, sidewalks, and intersections. Low temperatures in the teens are expected Thursday morning.

The thaw and freeze pattern will repeat for the next few nights but each day the area will have a chance to dry out and drain the melted water off the road surfaces.

Cold dry air is expected to linger over the area until the end of the weekend when afternoon highs will be back above 60 degrees and overnight lows will stay well above freezing.