Florida officials warn consumers to be vigilant during Black Friday, Cyber Monday & Giving Tuesday

MIAMI - As Floridians gear up for the holiday shopping season, state officials are urging consumers to stay vigilant against scams during Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Giving Tuesday.

Both Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Attorney General Ashley Moody have issued warnings and resources to help protect consumers during the busy shopping season, with national holiday sales expected to surpass $1.1 trillion this year.

CFO Patronis highlighted the risk of scams targeting online shoppers and charitable donors.

"Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the biggest shopping days of the year, and also the season for scammers to take advantage of generous, kind-hearted consumers," Patronis said. "The only way to combat these bad actors and not become a victim of fraud is to know the signs of a scam."

Similarly, Attorney General Moody, in partnership with local law enforcement, the Florida Retail Federation, and the Better Business Bureau, launched the 2024 Holiday Consumer Protection Guide. Moody noted the shortened shopping window between Black Friday and Christmas this year, cautioning that "scammers may exploit the excitement and limited shopping time."

The guide, designed to help Floridians shop and donate safely, includes tips for secure payment methods, advice for avoiding fraudulent charities, and a list of recalled products to watch out for. It also addresses the growing issue of porch piracy as online shopping continues to rise.

Tips for safe holiday shopping and giving:

1. Scrutinize deals that seem too good to be true. Unfamiliar merchants or unusually low prices may signal counterfeit or stolen goods.

2. Use credit cards over cash or debit cards. Credit cards offer better consumer protections in the event of fraud.

3. Stay cautious with credit and coupon offers. Be wary of discounts tied to opening new accounts, which may require divulging sensitive information.

4. Monitor financial accounts closely. Regularly check your bank and credit accounts for unauthorized transactions and report suspicious activity immediately.

5. Research charities before donating. Verify organizations through reliable sources such as the Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Alliance or Charity Watch.

6. Protect your deliveries. Use secure delivery options or package lockers to avoid becoming a victim of porch pirates.

Last year, consumers spent over $3.1 billion on Giving Tuesday alone, underscoring the importance of researching charities before contributing.

Floridians are encouraged to visit resources such as FraudFreeFlorida.com and the Holiday Consumer Protection Guide to stay informed, report scams, and keep the holiday season safe and joyful.

To view the 2024 Holiday Consumer Protection Guide, click here.